This Dell executive landed a promotion after cold pitching CEO Michael Dell—here's her advice

For over two decades, Najuma Atkinson worked her way up at Dell Technologies and broke barriers — Atkinson started as a tech support manager in 1999 and, today, she is senior vice president of human resources shared services and the only Black woman SVP at the company.

One of the most important things she has learned is that "there are so many opportunities for you if you just ask for them," Atkinson says. "Don't put limitations on yourself because of any traditional definition you might have. You need to be courageous and bold. Don't be afraid to step out there."

In fact, to get her promotion from vice president of human resources to SVP of chief customer office, Atkinson "cold" pitched CEO Michael Dell at a corporate event in March 2019.

"We had not really engaged with one another prior to that time," Atkinson says, "so it was almost like a cold call."

Atkinson wanted to pivot to the chief customer office division, where the focus is on customer data and analytics, because she thought the move would further her growth and give her a more well-rounded view of company operations.

So when the opportunity to speak with Dell came about, she decided it was time to ask for what she wanted.

Although Atkinson was initially intimidated to approach the CEO, Dell and his leadership team had made it clear that they welcome boldness and value when employees share their perspectives, she says. Dell was open to chatting with her, and the two discussed her next steps at the company. Atkinson told Dell about her interests, her strengths and how she would be an asset to the chief customer office division.

"Little did I know that [Dell] was actually paying attention and we were doing some talent reviews," she says. "I took that opportunity to be bold and to ask for what I wanted, and he reciprocated."

In August 2019, Atkinson was promoted to SVP of chief customer office, "and I was given one of the best experiences of my career," she says. Her problem-solving skills and ability to use data to make informed decisions helped her transition into the new role, she says.

In September, she was promoted again to her current role of SVP of HR shared services.

Here, Atkinson shares her tips on how to pitch yourself and further your own career.