This 23-year-old Uber driver earns $25,000 a year—here’s his biggest splurge

Jerone Gillespie earns around $25,000 a year as a driver for Uber and Lyft, as well as managing a tax preparation office for part of the year. To get by, Gillespie, who lives near Baltimore, keeps his budget tight: He rarely goes out to eat, shares an apartment with roommates and spends most of his free time reading and working on his YouTube channel.

Despite his low income, there's one thing the 23-year-old doesn't hesitate to splurge on: books.

Gillespie spends around $40 on books per month, plus $15 on Audible, an audiobook subscription service. He primarily reads nonfiction, including books on science, physics, computers, business, self-development, money and investing.

He's willing to consistently buy more books because he sees financial knowledge as the key to landing a new job and earning more money. While he could increase his income in the short term by spending more time driving, he chooses to invest in skills he believes will pay off down the road.

"One of the reasons why my income is so low is because I spend a lot of my time just reading," he says. "I could be out there working and working, but I spend a lot of that time reading tax books, reading investment books, reading accounting books. That might lower my income here today, but tomorrow, I'll be thanking myself."