H&R Block and TurboTax customers report issues with second stimulus check deposit

Millions of Americans were set to receive a second stimulus check via direct deposit on Monday. But many people who filed their 2019 taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax tell CNBC Make It that they are experiencing issues receiving their payments.

The IRS began sending out a second round of economic impact payments — worth up to $600 for individuals and each of their child dependents — over the past week. Millions were slated to be automatically deposited by Jan. 4, 2021.

But H&R Block and TurboTax customers who paid for the tax preparation services using their 2019 refund are experiencing an issue: Some of the new stimulus payments were sent by the IRS to an unfamiliar bank account, according to many people who tried to track down their deposit using the IRS Get My Payment tool.

Some customers of the tax preparers say the issue is that the IRS sent the stimulus payments to temporary "pass-through" accounts set up by H&R Block and TurboTax in previous years that they do not have access to.

The IRS says that the financial institutions that received the funds will return them to the IRS, and then the IRS will reissue payments to the right accounts. This will cause delays in people receiving their payments.

West Virginia resident Andrew Peterson, 26, is expecting $600 for himself and for his two-year-old daughter but tells CNBC Make It that he has been unable to get answers from TurboTax or the IRS about the status of his payment.

"Now I feel in limbo, at the mercy of the powers that be, with no answers and lots of questions," says Peterson.