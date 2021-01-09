Meet the women who will be coaching on the sidelines in the NFL playoffs

This year, the National Football League playoff games will look a lot more diverse with six of the league's eight female coaches on the sidelines, leading to the first time in NFL history that opposing playoff teams will have women coaches.

"I really think it's a direct testament to forward-thinking coaches opening up their minds to the entire pool of applicants for jobs, and I think these forward-thinking coaches have created cultures with sustained winning and ultimately they've made the playoffs now," Washington Football team's full-year coaching intern Jennifer King told NFL Total Access.

On Saturday, King and the Washington Football team will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that has Lori Locust as their assistant defensive line coach and Maral Javadifar as their assistant strength and conditioning coach. Currently, the Buccaneers are the only franchise in the NFL with two female coaches.

If any of the six women lead their team beyond the playoffs, they will be following in the footsteps of San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers, who made history last year when she became the first woman and openly gay coach to help lead a team to the Super Bowl.

Take a look below to see the six women coaches who will be making a difference in this year's NFL playoffs.