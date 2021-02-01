'I thought I realistically could make $25,000 off of this:' Why Redditors are holding GameStop

After reading the classic finance book "The Intelligent Investor" a few years ago, Ryan, who asked that his last name be withheld to protect his privacy, became interested in learning more about how to use the stock market to build wealth.

Naturally, the now-24-year-old turned to the internet to continue his financial education. He says online forums like the now-infamous r/WallStreetBets (WSB) subreddit taught him more about money and investing than any book.

So when some WSB users began making a convincing case to buy GameStop stock at the tail end of 2020, Ryan's curiosity was piqued. The Detroit resident has a decent-paying day job and invests responsibly in mutual funds via his 401(k). But because he works from home and tries to adhere to social distancing rules, he also has some discretionary money to spend month to month, and has been dabbling in day trading via his Charles Schwab brokerage account. The thought of earning potentially thousands of dollars on a single stock was appealing.

"I make [around] $80,000 per year, and I thought I realistically could make $25,000 off of this, from the numbers I was looking at," Ryan says of his reasoning for buying. "The information that was provided to me made a lot of sense."

He bought 30 shares of GameStop stock in December. At that point, they were worth just over $17 per share. As the stock began to take off at the end of January, Ryan bought 19 more at just under $39 per share, bringing his total investment to $1,200. When GameStop closed at $225 per share Monday, it was worth just north of $11,000.

Ryan was pleased as his investment grew throughout January, and then shocked as worldwide attention over the past few weeks sent it sky-rocketing. But as investment platforms like Robinhood began halting trading of GameStop and other stocks last week, his joy transformed into anger over what he considered Wall Street not playing by its own rules once it started losing money to the little guy.

Like many others on WSB, Ryan became less concerned with making money at that point, and more interested in sticking it to hedge funds that had planned to short the stock. As of Monday afternoon, he was still holding his shares out of principle despite the dip in prices from the previous week.

"I want to make money out of this," Ryan says. "I didn't buy out of spite." But as last week's actions unfolded, he says he's now "on board" with "bleeding" the hedge funds, a popular sentiment among WSB.