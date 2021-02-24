Many child-care workers don't earn a living wage—and that was the case even before the pandemic

Of all the hardships child-care workers face, the biggest may be that they're not paid a living wage in many states, according to a new report.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the average early childhood worker earned just $11.65 an hour, according to the biennial 2020 Early Childhood Workforce Index from the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at the University of California, Berkeley.

Tuesday's report finds that child-care workers earn enough to cover their basic needs in only 10 states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming. The wages of workers with at least one child do not currently meet the standard of a living wage in any U.S. state.

"By county standards, we're paying very well, and yet I have members of my team that receive food stamps," says Davina Woods, director of Excel Christian Academy in Burlington, North Carolina. "Out of the 14 full-time staff that are a part of my team, five of them have second jobs at places like Target."

Since the pandemic started, the situation hasn't improved for many child-care workers, an industry that is overwhelmingly female and a large percentage whom are Black, Asian or Latino. In fact, 60% of workers say their child-care programs have tried to reduce expenses through layoffs, furloughs and/or pay cuts since the pandemic started, according to a survey released in December by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

"We have to assume the situation has only gotten worse," says Caitlin McClean, a researcher at the center and an author on the report. She notes that child-care programs have struggled financially for years, even before providers needed to reduce class sizes to adhere to social distancing protocols and purchase additional sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment for staff and children.

"[The pandemic] is just showing again how this mostly female workforce has been really powering through to try to help children and families, but at great personal cost to themselves," McClean says.

Those who focus on early childhood education, working with children from birth to age 5, earn less than preschool and kindergarten teachers. Poverty rates are 7.7 times higher among early child-care workers than K-8 teachers, the center found.