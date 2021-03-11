How USWNT star Alex Morgan and other women Olympians are fighting for equal coverage in sports media

Women account for 40% of all sports participants, yet receive just 4% of sports media coverage outside of major sporting events like the Olympics, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. This lack of coverage not only leads to less gender representation on screen, but it also impacts the sponsorship, endorsements and exposure that female athletes are afforded throughout their career.

To address this issue, National Women's Soccer League and U.S. Women's National Team star Alex Morgan has teamed up with three other Olympic athletes, including WNBA star Sue Bird, professional swimmer Simone Manuel and professional snowboarder Chloe Kim, to launch a new media and commerce company called TOGETHXR. The goal of the platform, according to its website, is to "shatter the often narrow depictions of women in the media with content featuring a diverse and inclusive community of game-changers, culture shapers, thought leaders and barrier breakers."

Morgan, 31, says the idea for the company came to her a while ago when she and her agent started having larger discussions about her career and legacy. But, she says it wasn't until after the 2015 World Cup series when she and other USWNT teammates started to take a stand for gender equality and equal pay that she realized just how important it was for her to create a media company geared toward women.

"I realized that there's not nearly enough media coverage for female athletes in relation to the amount of female athletes who participate in sports," she tells CNBC Make It. After doing some research, Morgan saw that quite a few male athletes were launching their own media companies, like LeBron James' Uninterrupted and Derek Jeter' The Players' Tribune, but she says no company was being launched that spoke directly to women.

"I saw how much of a blank space there was, a space that needed to be filled for something like that on the women's side that really celebrates girls and women and that shares incredible stories and that really creates an inclusive community," she explained.

TOGETHXR, which launched on March 2, will include short-form documentary style series, longer form documentaries and eventually podcasts, Morgan says. The first piece to launch on the platform's YouTube channel is titled "Fenom," and follows the story of 17-year-old boxer Chantel "Chicanita" Navarro.

"It's all going to be based around sports loosely, but we want to also include lifestyle, culture and fashion [content]," Morgan says.