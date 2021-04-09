This co-founder quit corporate life in her early 20s. Now she’s running her own online knitting store

More than a decade ago Pepita Marin left her job at audit firm PwC to focus on her fledgling online knitting retail business.

Called We Are Knitters, the company is now turning over nearly 20 million euros ($23.8 million) a year.

Marin co-founded We Are Knitters with her colleague at PwC, Alberto Bravo. She left her job in auditing after the pair won a 10,000 euro grant for their business pitch in a competition for entrepreneurs, run by a university in Spain.

Marin told CNBC via email that she was able to leave her corporate job because she felt the "opportunity was real" with We Are Knitters.

"I knew someday I (would) be my (own) boss," Marin said, although she admittedly thought she would be older when it happened, but she felt she needed to take the opportunity when it came.

Marin also said she would "always be grateful" for the fact that she as able to live with her parents while she wasn't earning money and was trying to get the business off the ground, acknowledging that "not everybody can do that."

But even with the freedom that being a CEO has given her, Marin recognized that she would still always be answerable to someone, whether that be an investor, business partner or her employees. On the plus side, however, heading up her own business has enabled Marin to balance her work and private life "without asking permission."

Marin said that people assume that her previous job in auditing at PwC would have nothing to do with starting an online knitting retailer. But she said that the experience was "super, super useful to start up," in terms of managing the financial side of the business and dealing with banks.

If Marin had to give one piece of advice to any budding entrepreneurs it would be "don't do it alone because the journey is long."

"The journey's not easy and it is very good to have someone (there) to share the successes," she added.