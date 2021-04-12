How doubters and being the 'new guy' motivated a GOAT like Tom Brady

At 43, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP title (a league record for both) with the Buccaneers in February.

And he did it despite doubters who questioned his move to Tampa Bay after 20 years with the New England Patriots.

"I was always kind of motivated by people that say 'you can't do it.' You know, 'you're not good enough, you're not fast enough, not big enough, you're not good enough arm,'" Brady said in a recent interview with "Good Morning America."

Being the new guy for the first time in two decades has also been "really invigorating," Brady said.

With new teammates and a new head coach in Bruce Arians, Brady said he learned new things.

"When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, 'wow — there's another way that people do things,'" he said.

But for Brady, it's also about the game.

"I still want to play. I got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin' spiral, you know what I mean?" he told GMA.

"Once you stop, you can't go back and do it. I got some more football [left in me]. I mean, not a lot — and I know that.

"But what I got left, I'm gonna go and give everything I got," he said.

That's Brady's style. In his 2017 book, "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," Brady said if he doesn't do his best, he's disappointed. "Because I coulda, shoulda played better, done better, worked harder, prepared more," he wrote.

