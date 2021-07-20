This mistake could drop your credit score by as much as 50 points—here's how to avoid it

There are a number of best practices to follow when working on improving your credit score, from making sure to pay your balance on time to being cognizant of how often you apply for new cards. But one that can make an immediate impact on your credit score is keeping an eye on your credit utilization rate.

Credit utilization is the percentage of your line of credit that you are using. For example, if you have $10,000 in available credit and you put $5,000 worth of purchases on your credit card this month, that represents a credit utilization rate of 50%.

It is a major factor in determining your credit score, accounting for up to 30% of your score.

Experts traditionally recommend not using more than 30% of your available credit in a given month, and ideally keeping it closer to 10% or below. That's because to lenders, seeing a borrower put a lot of money on their credit card can be a red flag that they won't be able to pay back what they owe.

"If you have an account that is very high utilization, that is shown to be a high indicator of risk," Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education at Experian, tells CNBC Make It. "For most people, if you're carrying a high balance, you're probably more financially stressed. The reason is simply because the higher your balances are, the greater risk you'll default."