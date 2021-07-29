Wealthier parents put pressure on teachers over exam grades in England, research finds

The parents of privately educated children in England were found to be twice as likely to put pressure on teachers over exam grades than those from the most deprived areas, according to new research.

Some 23% of teachers working at private schools in England said that one or more parents had approached or pressured them over their child's grades during the past academic year.

There was evidence of a social gap between state schools, however. Of the teachers working at state schools in the most affluent areas of England, 17% said they had been pressured by parents over grades. By comparison, just 11% of teachers working at schools in disadvantaged areas had been approached by parents.

This was according to a poll of 3,221 teachers in England published on Thursday. The research was conducted by Sutton Trust, an educational charity focused on social mobility.

The closure of schools last year due to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of GCSE and A-Level exams, which are the U.K.'s high school and pre-college exams.

When exams were cancelled once again in 2021, teachers were put in charge of determining grades based on a number of alternative assessment factors such as mock exam grades, homework, as well as other forms of tests like "mini-exams" and open book exams.

However, the Sutton Trust poll found a disparity between how England's most affluent students and its most deprived were being assessed. It found independent schools were more likely than state schools to use a wider variety of assessments to determine grades.

In addition, over half of teachers working in England's most deprived schools felt that they had received insufficient support to decide students' grades versus 44% of those working in the schools in the wealthiest areas of the country.