A sports medicine doctor shares the 'super easy' stretch she does every day to relieve or help prevent lower back pain

The pandemic has not been kind to our lower backs.

A Gallup poll conducted in January found that 56% of American employees were "always" or "sometimes" working from home, while another survey found that 18% of Americans said they added more than seven hours of daily sitting time to their days in 2020.

As a result, more people are hunched over computers, working in suboptimal and makeshift home offices. Sitting hours at a time in poor posture can increase pressure on the spine and joints.

And most laptop and phone use involve us hunching in a turtle-like posture with our neck and head rounding forward. This can contribute to lower back pain because the discs that cushion our spinal vertebrae are strained.

Good posture, exercise and workstation ergonomics (fitting a workstation to your body's unique needs) are key to preventing back pain. But, as a sports medicine physician who specializes in spinal injuries, I always tell my patients that frequent stretching is just as important.

Below is one of my favorite, super easy daily stretches to do as a way to help prevent or relieve lower back pain. (Keep in mind that this might not be for everyone. If you have a physical condition or health concerns, consult with your doctor or physical therapist first.)