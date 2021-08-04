The potential downsides of buy now, pay later programs like Affirm and Afterpay

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here.

Since she discovered buy now, pay later, or BNPL, programs two months ago, Erica Park has used them to finance $700 worth of purchases, including clothing, an air purifier, vacuum and juicer. The installment plans have made her self-described shopping addiction easier to justify.

"I am able to afford all my impulse buys, which is awesome. I definitely should be saving instead," the 27-year-old Arizona resident says. "I use it because it doesn't make me feel as guilty, since it is a small amount due upfront and you instantly get the product."

Park is far from alone in her enthusiasm for these programs. Check your favorite shopping websites, and chances are you'll see the option to finance products using Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna or one of the other BNPL companies; they have exploded in popularity over the past year, according to industry research.

But shoppers should be careful. While BNPL programs are convenient, they could lead to overspending.

Typically, these programs enable customers to buy products online and in some stores, and spread the payments over a small number of fixed installments. But terms for all of them, including interest, fees and credit reporting, differ, which can complicate things for customers who have to keep track of everything on their own, says Charlotte Principato, financial services analyst at Morning Consult.

The loans are advertised as alternatives to credit cards, which is why they are so popular among Gen Z and millennial shoppers who are less trusting of credit card companies than older generations (or do not qualify for one yet), Morning Consult data shows. In fact, Gen Z usage of BNPL programs increased 87% between April 2020 and July 2021, per Morning Consult.

If shoppers make payments on time, then the programs can help them stay out of high-interest debt, Principato says. And representatives from the companies tell CNBC Make It they are more consumer-friendly than credit cards by design. Klarna, for example, sends email and in-app reminders when payments are coming due, among other measures to prevent over-spending, and Afterpay says 95% of payments never incur a late fee.

But according to Park, while BNPL installment payments may seem small, it can be easy to rack up more than you can afford to pay off each month. While she can afford to pay off her bills, she has no money left over at the end of the month for any type of financial cushion, which can be stressful. And if you do miss a payment, you will pay a fee.

"I would be careful if you are the type of person to overindulge too much, because it adds up," Park says.