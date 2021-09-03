Weak jobs report coincides with expiring jobless aid for millions of workers

Today's weak jobs report and the pending expiration of pandemic-era unemployment programs this weekend are spurring urgency among economists and advocates on the need to extend coverage keeping millions of Americans and their families afloat as the delta variant spreads. The U.S. economy added just 235,000 jobs in August, far below the expected 720,000 positions and a fraction of the nearly 1 million roles added in July. Economists say the delta variant's surge is leaving its mark on both the ability of businesses to hire, as well as people's ability to work.

Delta variant impacts hiring

Covid cases increased five-fold during the mid-August reference week compared to July, Economic Policy Institute senior economist Elise Gould tells CNBC Make It, "so I'm not surprised we saw the labor market didn't grow as fast." With the delta surge, states and businesses are reimplementing Covid safety measures, like cutting back on indoor dining, which could slow operations and therefore hiring. The leisure and hospitality sector, which has been driving job growth for the past six months, stalled in August. The retail sector lost 29,000 openings, with the majority coming from food and drink establishments. Sectors that gained jobs in August include professional and business services; transportation and warehousing; private education; and manufacturing and other services.

Recovery isn't helping everyone

August also saw an increase of about 400,000 people who said they couldn't work due to pandemic-related reasons, pushing the total up to 5.6 million. Meanwhile, more than 12 million people were collecting unemployment insurance as of mid-August, including 5.4 million under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (which supports freelancers, gig workers and caregivers), 3.8 million under Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (for the long-term unemployed) and 2.8 million receiving traditional benefits, who will lose the $300 weekly enhancement after Labor Day. A projected 7.5 million workers will lose access to benefits altogether when they expire September 6, according to The Century Foundation, a left-leaning think tank. While the overall unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.2% in August, the rate of unemployment among Black workers rose in August to 8.8% from 8.2% in July. The unemployment rate for Hispanic and Latino workers also remains above-average at 6.4%. "Recovery has not hit people equally by race or ethnicity," says Gould, who says the higher-than-average Black and Latino unemployment rates are "moving in the wrong direction" compared to the jobless rates for white and Asian workers, which sit at 4.5% and 4.6% respectively. The end of benefits will impede economic growth overall, she adds, as federal jobless aid has stimulated labor market growth in the last year. The expiration of the federal programs is expected to result in an immediate decrease of $5 billion in spending from the economy each week, according to a statement from Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

Urgent calls to extend unemployment benefits