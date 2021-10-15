Olympic BMX champion reveals the life lessons she learned from her part-time job

Beth Shriever poses with the gold medal after the Women's BMX final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

After her funding was cut, British Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever became a teaching assistant in an elementary school, an experience she says taught her some important life lessons.

Shriever made history at this July's Tokyo Olympics, winning Britain's first ever gold medal for BMX racing. In August, the 22-year-old then secured first place at the BMX Supercross World Championship in Holland, making her the first woman to hold both titles at the same time.

But Shriever's path to victory hasn't been an easy ride. In 2017, after she won the Junior World Championships, she told CNBC that she received a phone call informing her that the funding for the British women's BMX program had been cut.

Shriever was living at her parents at the time, but wanted to continue earning her own money. So she decided to become a teaching assistant, working with preschool-aged children at the elementary school where her mom works in Essex, England.

Even with the stamina of a professional athlete, Shriever said that she found working with children "exhausting" and would go to BMX training after work "absolutely shattered."

Despite this, Shriever said that she loved being able to see how the children developed over time.

Working with kids also helped her become more patient, she said, and prepared her for a life away from home as a professional athlete.

"When I did move away from home, I feel like obviously I did grow up very quickly, but working with children and kind of being independent as well, probably helped prepare me for that a bit better," she said via video call.

Shriever suggested that seeing how carefree kids are reminded her to enjoy life, "go with the flow and just do what makes you happy."

Working as a teaching assistant for those two years was actually "kind of a blessing in disguise," she added.