Latinas lose $1.1 million over their careers due to the pay gap—here's what needs to change

Latinas, on average, are earning $0.57 for every dollar paid to White, non-Hispanic men, according to the National Women's Law Center.

Latina Equal Pay Day, which this year falls on Oct. 21, marks the day to which Latinas must work — an additional ten-and-a-half months — to earn as much as their White, male coworkers made in 2020. That gap in pay translates to a significant loss of $1,156,440 over a 40-year career.

Break that down further and you'll find $28,911 in lost wages per year, or $2,409 every month — money that could pay for 11 months of child care or 10 months of rent payments and food costs, NWLC calculates.

The wage gap varies for certain Latina communities. Honduran and Guatemalan women, for example, make the smallest percentage of what their White male co-workers are paid, 44% and 47% respectively, compared to Argentinian women who make 83% of their White, male co-workers' salary. Latinas of every origin are also typically paid less than their Latino counterparts in the U.S. — averaging around 82% of their pay.

This lost income, one expert says, has only widened the gap for Latinas during the pandemic.

"These lost earnings not only leave Latinas without a financial cushion to weather the current crisis," Jasmine Tucker, NWLC's director of research, tells CNBC Make It. "But also make it harder for them to build wealth, contributing to the racial wealth gap and barriers to Latinx families' economic prosperity."

While on average women in the U.S. are paid only $0.82 for every dollar paid to men, the gap for many women of color is even larger.

Here's how Tucker says the government, employers and employees can work to close that gap.