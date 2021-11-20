They left the U.S. to live by the beach — on $159 a day. Here’s how they earn an income and spend their money

In 2016, my family and I packed our bags and moved from Chicago to Mazatlán, Mexico. After my mother passed away unexpectedly, my husband and I realized that life is too short to put off building the life we wanted. We had about $20,000 in our savings, which was more than enough to get by due to the lower cost of living in Mazatlán. Then, after two beautiful years in Mexico, my husband, Vernon, landed an incredible opportunity to teach at a medical university in Antigua, an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea that's famous for its beautiful weather and 365 beaches. Once again, we packed up our things and booked a one-way flight.

Spending and saving smarter

The initial months were difficult, especially because Vernon's first few paychecks were prorated. I still had a very limited income — less than $1,000 a month — from my freelance gig as a copywriter. We also incurred a lot of moving expenses, including the plane tickets, first month's rent ($1,250), a security deposit ($1,250) and our rental car ($400 per month). Plus, our cost of living, though still cheaper than in the U.S., jumped significantly.

Downtown Antigua Photo credit: Lawson Lewis

But we stuck it out because we love Antigua — and I'm glad we did. We're now in a completely different place financially, as my business has grown and we've found ways to spend less. We plan our meals and eat at home often. Before making a purchase, big or small, we always ask: Is this a need or a want? After saving up a good amount of money, and with the help of my in-laws' interest-free loan, we purchased a used car for about $10,000, which we've now fully paid off.

How we earn our income

I run my own copywriting business and do some mindset and business coaching on the side. I bring in an income of about $5,000 per month. My husband makes about $5,700 per month from his job at the university.

The back deck of our house is the perfect working location for me. Photo: Gabriella Lindsay

Our combined monthly income allows us to pay our bills, enjoy the island lifestyle, and save for the future. Since last year, we've been putting $500 per month into our joint retirement savings account.

Antigua's Redcliffe Quay, a historic shopping district in the heart of St. John's. Photo credit: Gabriella Lindsay

We also paid off more than $24,000 in credit card debt. We still make regular payments to our $80,000 of student loan, but as of this past October, we are officially consumer debt-free!

A breakdown of our main expenses

Our monthly expenses in Antigua is about $4,762. That's $2,238 less than the $7,000 we were spending per month in Chicago. Rent is our biggest expense. In April last year, we moved into a large 3-bedroom home for $2,200 per month.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Chart credit: Gene Woo Kim

Despite the higher cost, the extra space allows us to host friends often. And coming from the inner city of Chicago, having a backyard and swimming pool is a big bonus for our kids — ages 8,9 and 10. The second major expense is private school tuition for all three kids, which costs $622 per month. To save on groceries, we shop locally and try to buy Caribbean brands rather than expensive U.S. imported products. Our family of five spends anywhere from $150 to $200 per week on groceries.

Mr. Mervin Lake keeps our family stocked with fresh fruit and vegetables. Photo: Gabriella Lindsay

Here's an overview of our average monthly spending: Food (groceries, eating out, drinks) : $969

(groceries, eating out, drinks) $969 Rent: $2,200

$2,200 Utilities (internet, water, cooking propane, electricity) : $317

(internet, water, cooking propane, electricity) $317 Health insurance: $590

$590 Netflix subscription: $15

$15 Phone: $49

$49 Tuition: $622 Monthly average: $4,762

Daily average: $159

There's plenty to do and love in Antigua

We spend $120 or less per month on entertainment or eating out. Since Antigua is warm and beautiful year-round, a lot of the activities we do are outdoors, which means they're usually free or low-cost. We enjoy hiking and playing at the beach. There's a nice, small secluded beach just one block down the road from us that we often go to. For a special treat, we sometimes head to the beachfront path for fresh $5 juice.

Antigua, an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea, is famous for its beautiful weather and 365 beaches. Photo credit: Lawson Lewis

When we do choose a paid activity like going to the movies or scuba diving, we look for days with discounted prices. My daughter took her first scuba diving lesson on a special girls-only day, which was free. We plan to continue living abroad for as long as we can. Our children are already thinking about the universities they want to attend — all in far-flung places like Dubai and the U.K. This is exactly what we wanted for them; they have well-rounded cultural values and are open to new cultures, places and ideas.

Gabriella Lindsay with her husband and their three kids. Photo credit: Lawson Lewis