Inflation surged to its fastest pace since 1982 last month—here's what's more expensive

Consumer prices continue to surge as inflation accelerated to its fastest pace since 1982, driven largely by the cost of energy, vehicles and food.

The consumer price index, which measures the cost of various goods and services, jumped up another 0.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis in November — a 6.8% increase on a year-over-year basis compared to last November, according to a Labor Department report released Friday.

The core price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 4.9% compared to last year. That means that the price of other goods and services like clothing, haircuts and TVs are also rising, too.

Here's a look at some of the biggest consumer prices changes in the past year, by percentage: