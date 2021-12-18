These 7 expats left the U.S. to start over—here's how they earn an income overseas: 'We spend less on all expenses'

Catalina Viviel interviewed for jobs at several South American countries before finally getting an offer in Colombia.

More and more people are discovering that not only can they live abroad and be happy, safe and comfortable, but that they can successfully earn an income. That's exactly what I did when I left the U.S. for Mazatlán, Mexico in 2006. I lived off a steady income from freelance editing jobs and running M!, a local arts and entertainment magazine I started. Whether working remotely as an employee or running their own business, options abound for the adventurous expat. Here's how seven Americans are earning an income living abroad:

1. Colin Bucell, 47

Currently in Morocco, Colin Bucell lives on his sailboat, which doubles as an income source via private tours and excursions. Photo credit: Colin Bucell

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Currently an expat in: Morocco

Occupation: Sailboat excursions

Annual income: $12,000 In 2011, Colin Bucell had a dream to sail around the world. He took early retirement at age 37 and went first to Mexico. Since then, he's lived in more than 60 countries. "Every day is an exciting new adventure!" Bucell tells CNBC Make It from his sailboat in Morocco. "And all for a fraction of what my California expenses were." Bucell lives on his sailboat, which doubles as an income source via private tours and excursions — advertised through word of mouth — wherever he is. He's found health care and food to be much cheaper everywhere he goes. Spain, Thailand and Mexico are countries where he could happily settle down if he wanted to; he says it's great that he's been able to thoroughly test the livability of all of them.

2. Shawn Supra, 45

Shawn Supra, a musician and furniture restorer, currently lives in Australia with his wife Diana. Photo: Shawn Supra

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Currently an expat in: Sydney, Australia

Occupation: Musician and furniture restorer

Annual income: $32,500 Love was the motivating factor behind musician Shawn Supra's move to Australia in 2020, where he met his future wife Diana while on tour. They first settled in the U.S., but as things began to change politically and socially, they decided it was time to move to Australia. "Living in the U.S., there's such a sense of fear. It's almost drilled into you that there's danger around every corner. I don't feel that here. Everyone is more relaxed," Supra says. He also likes the free health care in Australia, and that the income from his furniture restoration business entitles him to superannuation from the government — similar to U.S. Social Security benefits.

3. Kema Ward-Hopper, 39

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards "We love our lives here. We're treated as humans first," says Kema Ward-Hopper, who now lives in Costa Rica with her family. Photo: Kema Ward-Hopper

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Currently an expat in: Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

Occupation: English teacher and yoga instructor

Annual income: $24,000 to $33,000 In 2017, after Kema Ward-Hopper was diagnosed with breast cancer and when Hurricane Harvey destroyed her Houston home, a family trip to Costa Rica turned into a permanent move. "We love our lives here," she says. "We're treated as humans first. We didn't always have the luxury of been seen as people in the U.S." Although the pandemic shut down Ward-Hopper and husband Willie's income streams for months, they're disciplined savers and their expenses in Costa Rica are low. An added bonus was the birth of her son last year, even after doctors said chemotherapy had rendered her unable to conceive. "Health-wise, I did a complete 180 after moving here," says Ward-Hopper. "I healed both physically and emotionally."

4. Chasity Diggs, 37

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards "We've been able to exceed our goals without having to make sacrifices in our daily lives," says Chasity Diggs, who now lives in Singapore with her family. Photo: Chasity Diggs

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Currently an expat in: Singapore

Occupation: Behavior intervention specialist

Annual income: $170,000 Chasity Diggs is no stranger to living outside the U.S. Before moving to Singapore about six months ago, she and her family lived in China. The primary reason was so their oldest daughter could attend an international school. The family also wanted a better work-life balance and to be in a more diverse country. "However, the best part of living overseas are the financial benefits. We've been able to exceed our goals without having to make sacrifices in our daily lives. Housing costs are covered by my employer, so we're able to save a considerable amount of money each month," says Diggs.

5. Carol Markino, 52

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Carol Markino lives in Rome and works as an English teacher. Photo: Carol Markino

Hometown: Dover, Ohio

Currently an expat in: Rome, Italy

Occupation: English teacher and language consultant

Annual income: $13,500 Having visited Italy many times when she was in college, Carol Markino always knew that someday she wanted to stay there long-term. It's now been 30 years since she moved to Rome. "As an Italian-American, I've always been attracted to my roots," says Markino. "I love that I live in a city that's full of beauty — not just museums, but wonderful buildings, architecture and style." She also appreciates the culture: "Italians work hard, but they understand there's more to life than just work."

6. Tim Leffel, 57

Originally from: Tampa, Florida

Currently an expat in: Guanajuato, Mexico

Occupation: Travel writer

Annual income: $60,000

Many factors drew Tim Leffel to Mexico, particularly the "perfect weather all year" and low cost of living. Photo: Tim Leffel

"It was one of those love-at-first-sight visits," says Tim Leffel. "I was in a few central Mexico cities on assignment, and Guanajuato really struck a chord." Many factors drew him to Mexico, particularly the "perfect weather all year" and low cost of living. "We spend less on all expenses — including private school for our daughter — than we did just on rent and utilities in Tampa," he says. Well-traveled family and friends admire their lifestyle. Some were even inspired to move abroad themselves, while others "seem afraid of the scary world beyond the borders." "It's the message that has been pounded into their heads. They've probably expected us to be kidnapped or robbed by now. I hope that by seeing a steady stream of happy photos as we live and travel around, they're getting a bit of balance."

7. Catalina Viviel, 48

Originally from New York, Catalina Viviel now lives in Bogota, Colombia. Photo: Catalina Viviel