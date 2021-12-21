The CEO of a $4.7 billion company says 5 words from Sheryl Sandberg changed her life: 'You can stop fighting now'

This story is part of the Behind the Desk series, where CNBC Make It gets personal with successful business executives to find out everything from how they got to where they are to what makes them get out of bed in the morning to their daily routines.

Deb Liu's resume looked great on paper.

She spent 11 years at Facebook, including six-plus years at the executive level, building products like Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Credits. Before then, the Stanford business school graduate held product executive jobs at PayPal and eBay.

Yet for much of that time, she struggled internally. "I was extremely introverted and I had a really hard time connecting with people," Liu tells CNBC Make It.

In March, Liu was appointed the CEO of Ancestry.com, a consumer genealogy business valued at around $4.7 billion — making it the industry's largest company. Now, looking back, she says she wouldn't have been able to make the jump without some tough words eight years ago from her former boss, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: "You can stop fighting now. You've won."

Sandberg was referencing Liu's combative streak, developed as a child growing up in small-town South Carolina in the late 1980s. Liu was one of the few Asian kids in school, and says she felt constantly alienated and discriminated against by the rest of the town.

"People would constantly come up to us on the street and say, 'Go back to where you came from,'" she says.

To cope, she resolved to constantly work harder to prove others wrong — but that attitude only worked for so long, she says. After Sandberg's wake up call in 2013, Liu started working with a career coach to develop a more effective leadership style: encouraging her team to make decisions, rather than fighting for her own decisions to be enacted.

Here, Liu discusses how her childhood struggles shaped her mindset, her conversation with Sandberg and the self-discovery mission that helped her land Ancestry's CEO job.