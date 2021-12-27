Here's how much 6 of the world's biggest companies grew in 2021

The biggest companies in the world only got bigger in 2021.

Over the past year, Apple and Microsoft got within arms reach of a $3 trillion market cap, while Tesla and Facebook parent company Meta both reached the $1 trillion milestone for the first time. A company's market cap is total value of all the shares of a company's stock.

Of the six biggest companies in the world, all but Saudi Aramco are American tech firms, and all are worth more than $1 trillion.

"Tech companies getting into the $1 trillion club is almost viewed like a cup of coffee in Silicon Valley now," Dan Ives, a tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, tells CNBC Make It. "It's not the mega event that it was just two or three years ago. It shows that Big Tech is in an unmatched position coming out of the pandemic."

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla and Facebook added a combined $2.9 trillion to their collective market caps in 2021 as of Dec. 23, according to data from Factset. Here's how it breaks down, from biggest market cap to smallest.