Why the 2 winners of the $632.6 million Powerball draw will receive different payouts

After 40 successive draws, the supersized Powerball jackpot worth $632.6 million has been won by two ticketholders who matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night. The winners will split the seventh-largest pot in Powerball history, but they won't receive the same amount due to differences in how their states tax lottery wins.

How the taxes break down

Each winner has a choice to receive an annuity worth $316.3 million spread out over 30 payments, or as an immediate lump sum of $225.1 million in cash. Whatever they choose, each state's lottery automatically withholds 24% of that sum for federal taxes. In actuality, they will end up paying the top income tax rate of 37% come tax time. The winner in Wisconsin will also pay more in taxes because, unlike California, it charges state taxes on lottery winnings — 7.65% on payouts over $5,001. The difference is significant. Using the lump sum cash option, the split jackpot will result in an after-tax payout of approximately $142.4 million in California compared to $125.1 million in Wisconsin, a difference of just over $17.3 million dollars. That's nearly the same amount as the next Powerball jackpot prize, which has reset to $20 million for its drawing on Saturday night.

Don't expect to win the jackpot