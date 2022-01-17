Struggling to focus right now? Here are a few tips to help get your mojo back

There are a number of reasons why you might be struggling to focus on work despite having only recently returned from a Christmas break.

The New Year promises the chance for a fresh start, so it can be frustrating to feel like you haven't hit the ground running. However, experts say several factors could be hindering your ability to concentrate.

First of all, it's important to think about concentration like a muscle, according to Stefan van der Stigchel, a professor of cognitive psychology at Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

He explained that while rest was key in order to avoid overtraining this muscle, it can also take time after a break to return to your optimum level of focus.

Van der Stigchel said another possible explanation as to why you might be struggling to concentrate is that your home environment was likely not designed to encourage you to work, unlike an office. For instance, he said that seeing other people work, as you would do in an office, acts as a motivator.

A lack of "transition" between tasks while working from home is another factor, van der Stigchel suggested. This is because of "working memory," he explained, which is the system in the brain that is responsible for "executing complicated actions."

Van der Stigchel compared this system in the brain to a workbench, with different tools laid out for each task. Between tasks the brain needs to effectively clear and "load the workbench," and this mental transition time is called a "switching cost," he explained.

The commute to work is one example of transition time that many have lost while mainly working from home over the past two years. So van der Stigchel suggested building that back into the day by taking a short walk before and after work. He also recommended ensuring you take 10 minutes between meetings to mentally recharge.

"Be aware that those should be in your working day, they're part of your working habit, because at the end of the day … you will be mentally extremely tired if you didn't plan your day in advance well, without any breaks or without any movement," van der Stigchel said.