Young people are increasingly overwhelmed at work, survey shows

Gen Z and millennial workers are getting more and more stressed out and overwhelmed at work, a study shows.

According to Bain & Company, young people — especially those from advanced economies — are most worried about money issues and how their careers will pan out.

Generation Z workers are those between the ages of 18 and 25, while millennials fall between the ages of 26 and 41.

About 61% of respondents under the age of 35 were most concerned about finances, job security and failing to meet their career goals in the next 10 years, a survey by Bain found. Only 40% of those who were 35 and above shared the same concerns.

Some 20,000 workers were polled in the survey, and more than 100 people were interviewed. Respondents came from 10 countries: the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Nigeria. Together, they represent approximately 65% of global gross domestic product.

But not all young workers are feeling despondent about their future. In fact, those in emerging economies seem to be having a different experience.

"According to our survey, 81% of workers in emerging markets said they felt optimistic that their lives would be better 5 to 10 years from now, compared with only 63% in developed economies," the report said.

Young employees today are grappling with "slowing economic growth, rising inequality, and declining housing affordability across the West," said Bain's report. Youth unemployment in Europe, for example, has reached "crushing levels" — 37% in Spain, 29% in Italy and 19% in France are unemployed, the report said. These factors have made financial stability more difficult to attain.