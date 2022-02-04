Why knowing how much your colleagues earn could be a good thing

Would you like to know how much your colleagues earn? What if they knew your salary?

As it turns out, you could both stand to gain from being open about income, according to new data which points to the direct role of transparency in tackling entrenched pay disparities.

In a study of 100,000 U.S.-based academics, researchers Tomasz Obloj of HEC Paris and Todd Zenger from the University of Utah's business school compared their salaries over 14 years and found that pay transparency (now commonplace for colleges in many states) had a major impact on both pay equity and pay equality.

Pay equity refers to how fairly individuals are paid, particularly with regard to gender, while pay equality refers to how similarly individuals are paid relative to their peers in the same institution or industry.

Most strikingly, it found that pay inequity — specifically the gender pay gap — fell by up to 45% in transparent organizations as compared with those that didn't disclose such data. And pay inequality dropped by around 20% when pay transparency policies were introduced.

The research, set to be published later this year in the "Nature Human Behavior" journal, pays heed to the argument that compensation transparency makes it more difficult for employers to pay their staff unfairly. Just this week, a former BNP Paribas employee won a payout of 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) in compensation for gender discrimination after learning she was paid 85% less than her male colleague for an equivalent role.

"Our results suggest pay transparency has a significant and economically sizeable effect in reducing pay inequality and inequity, including by gender," the report said.