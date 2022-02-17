The 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests have worsened supply chain issues — here's what you need to know

Escalating vaccine mandate protests near the Canada-U.S. border — known as the "Freedom Convoy" — have sent Canada into a state of emergency. They're also affecting the price of a variety of goods for Americans. What started in January as a protest against new vaccine requirements for truckers crossing the border into Canada from the U.S. has turned into a demonstration against Canadian vaccine mandate policies in general, with protestors occupying streets near Parliament in the nation's capital, Ottawa — as well as other major cities across the country. These protests — the blockades in particular — have a tangible effect, even for Americans who don't live near the border. In addition to hundreds of millions of dollars in lost trade for each day that border crossings are closed, the supply chain disruptions could make multiple goods in the U.S. more expensive over the coming months. Here's what you need to know:

What's going on?

In November, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's government announced that, to avoid a 14-day quarantine, all truck drivers — both Americans and Canadians — would need to be double vaccinated against Covid-19 by Jan. 15 when crossing into Canada. To protest the mandate, a few hundred truckers driving heavy-duty trucks and pickup trucks descended upon Ottawa, essentially shutting down the downtown core. The protest grew into a noisy, horn-honking encampment totaling 4,000 trucks, which aggravated local residents and forced businesses to temporarily close. Blockades were also formed on the Ambassador Bridge on the Canadian border with Detroit — a crucial trade corridor between Canada and the U.S. — as well as other border crossings near Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota. A day after the Ambassador Bridge reopened on Sunday, Trudeau invoked temporary emergency powers allowing his federal government to ban public assembly in certain locations, and freeze the bank accounts of protestors that threaten national security. The move followed encouragement last week from the Biden administration for Canada to use its federal powers to ease the disruption. The Ontario provincial government also declared emergency measures last week, including six-figure fines and jail time for blocking traffic. The larger protest movement seems to be abating, however, and all border crossings are expected to be clear as of Thursday. Protestors remain in Ottawa, with an estimated 360 vehicles still blockading the city's downtown district.

Why does it matter?