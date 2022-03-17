This mom turned a family tradition into an Oprah-approved company that brings in almost $200,000 per month

Chai has always been a constant in Monica Sunny's life.

Not the Americanized spicy, sugary version. In India, "chai" simply means "tea" – and after emigrating from Punjab, India, to Atlanta when she was nine, Sunny and her parents made chai together. They'd mix spices like ginger and fennel, boil them with milk or water on the stove, and strain.

As an adult, Sunny climbed the corporate ladder as a "human performance" consultant for companies like Accenture, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. She got married, had three sons and taught them how to make chai, too.

"Chai was the one thing that connected me back to India, to my culture," Sunny, 48, tells CNBC Make It. "I wanted to instill that in my boys."

When Sunny made chai during her sons' playdates, another mom asked why she wasn't selling it. So, in late 2016, she started a side hustle, launching a website called The Chai Box from her basement. She offered individual tea blends and concentrates, but primarily sold variety packs.

The ensuing years were slow. Then, last year, The Chai Box was named to the Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list ⁠— and the sales bump was immediate. In September and October 2021, the company brought in just over $93,000 in revenue solely off those variety packs. In November and December, that number rose to $377,000, according to a CNBC Make It estimate. (The company declined to confirm revenue numbers.)

Those monthly sales are sustaining today, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. But The Chai Box isn't just an overnight phenomenon. That breakthrough was years in the making.