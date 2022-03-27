I left the U.S. for Bali and was 'depressed' at first: Doing these 2 things every day made the experience 'amazing'

Olumide Gbenro had often dreamed about his new life in Bali, months before he decided to move there: he'd watch the sunset on the beach, drink out of fresh coconuts and ride his motorbike through colorful street markets.

It was 2018, and the 33-year-old entrepreneur was living in San Diego, hustling to launch his social media marketing business, Olumide Gbenro PR & Brand Monetization – and although he was thriving at work, he craved a change.

One afternoon he was scrolling through Instagram and stopped on a photo of a friend who was traveling in Bali. "It looked very peaceful, like the perfect place to live," Gbenro says.

In 2019, he found an apartment in Bali through an acquaintance on Instagram and booked a one-way plane ticket to live in paradise.

At first, moving to Bali wasn't as smooth or Instagrammable as Gbenro imagined it to be, and he says he was "depressed" for two months. While Bali was "beautiful," he struggled to make friends, lived in a cramped guest house and was stressed about his finances.

"I only had two clients when I first moved to Bali, and something that weighed on my mind constantly was, 'If I lose these clients, will I be broke? Can I still afford to live here?' he explains.

Gbenro built up his client roster by reaching out to local businesses – he currently makes about $140,000 a year and is staying in Bali on an investor visa – and decided he needed to embrace new habits to build a happier, more fulfilling life.