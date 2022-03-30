These 5 industries have the biggest gender pay gaps—here’s why

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on women's progress in the workplace: More than one million women are still missing from the labor force, according to recent research from the National Women's Law Center, which notes that women of color along with those in low-wage and part-time occupations have been hurt the most.

Experts expect the gender pay gap to widen because of the economic turmoil spurred by Covid-19. And although women face a persistent pay gap in nearly every occupation, a new report from Payscale shows that the gap is wider in some industries than others.

Payscale collected salary information from more than 933,000 Americans between January 2020 and January 2022 to determine which industries have the most significant income disparities between men and women.

Among the 15 industries included in the report, Payscale found that the uncontrolled pay gap, which measures the median salary for all men and women in a given field, is largest in five industries. The information below shows how much women earn for each dollar a man makes.

Industries with the largest gender pay gaps:

Finance & Insurance (77 cents) Agencies & Consultancies (83 cents) Health care (86 cents) Transportation & Warehousing (87 cents) Nonprofits (88 cents)

It might come as a surprise that most of these industries have a higher percentage of working women than men. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), women make up about 76% of health-care workers in the U.S., and 65% of non-profit workers, for example.