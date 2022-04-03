Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt on working with Steve Jobs, handling criticism and finding his management style

This story is part of the Behind the Desk series, where CNBC Make It gets personal with successful business executives to find out everything from how they got to where they are to what makes them get out of bed in the morning to their daily routines

As far as career accomplishments go, it's hard to top Eric Schmidt.

A self-described software "nerd" from Falls Church, Virginia, Schmidt was hired as Google's chairman and later CEO by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 2001 to provide some "adult supervision" to their growing web-search engine. At the time, Schmidt was only 46 years old — but already an experienced tech executive, with top positions at Novell and Sun Microsystems on his resume.

He served as Google's CEO until 2011, helping transform the company from young Silicon Valley start-up into a global tech behemoth with a market value today of more than $1.8 trillion. He stayed on as executive chairman until 2017, and technical advisor until 2020.

Currently, Schmidt is the world's 66th-richest person with a net worth of around $23 billion, according to Forbes — so it's easy to forget how small Google was when he arrived on the scene.

"The company was 100 people, and I didn't particularly believe in the advertising model," Schmidt, 66, tells CNBC Make It. Even as CEO, he says, he had no clue how much Google could grow: "I just really liked the people."

Instead of pushing some grand plan to turn the start-up into a giant, he says, he focused on his own individual strengths — being a workaholic, having a passion for building things and leaning into his own likeability. That last trait, he says, caused people to underestimate him at times.

"I always benefited from the presumption that I was a nice guy, and not a very good businessman. So my schtick was: I was always the nicest person in the room," Schmidt says, adding that if you use that strategy, "you'd better be capable of backing it up with real rigor, real outcome and real decision making."

In terms of Google, the rest is history. Today, Schmidt is focused on his nonprofit Schmidt Futures, which funds big-idea research in fields like artificial intelligence, biology and energy. Last year, he co-wrote the book, "The Age of AI," as a roadmap of what the technology's future could look like.

Here, Schmidt discusses building a successful career, working with Steve Jobs, his biggest mistakes at Google and how he handles criticism.