Take advantage of these 6 perks to make the most of your Amazon Prime membership

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

Amazon raised the price of its annual Prime membership from $119 to $139 this year, meaning that its more than 200 million subscribers will soon be paying more for one-day shipping.

Despite the 17% increase, there is still value to be found in Amazon Prime if you know where to look. The service covers much more than just online shopping, including streaming, ebooks, cloud services and grocery store perks.

If you plan on keeping Prime when your price increase kicks in, make sure that you get as much bang for your buck as you can. These are some of the Prime membership perks that you might not be taking advantage of.