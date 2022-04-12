A 69-year-old founder of a billion-dollar company says adding this one word to his negative thoughts 'changed my life'

Whether or not you succeed in your goals depends on your capacity to believe that you can do it. Even as the former CEO and co-founder of the billion-dollar restaurant company Yum Brands, I've had moments where I wondered: Do I have what it takes? Luckily, there were several mental hacks that helped me cultivate greater confidence in myself. One of the most effective was reframing the negative thoughts that were undermining my self-belief. Reframing is a psychological technique in which we identify how we view a situation or experience, and then change our perspective. This isn't an exercise in wishful thinking or denying your feelings. Your feelings are clues about what's important to you, so you always want to acknowledge them. The goal is to find a more productive way of thinking about what you're up against.

Reframing "not" into "not yet" changed my life

One easy reframing trick is to add the word "yet" to the end of a sentence. When I was building Yum Brands, I wanted it to become a global powerhouse. However, a voice kept popping up in my head, saying: "We aren't known as a legitimate international company." That was definitely true at first, but one day I decided to add "yet" to the end of that thought: "We are not a successful international company ... yet." Each time I felt defeated or unmotivated, I repeated this sentence to myself. That life-changing word gave me the confidence I needed to make a big strategic bet on going global — and it paid off. Eventually, Yum Brands became one of the world's largest restaurant companies, with locations in more than 135 countries. A simple 3-letter word had changed the equation. "I've never done [X]" was no longer "doing [X] is not possible." This opened up room for me to believe in myself and take bold risks.

How to reframe your negative thoughts