These are the odds you’ll win tonight’s $400 million Powerball jackpot

If you're hoping to win Saturday's $400 million Powerball jackpot, the odds are not in your favor.

Winning the jackpot — the biggest since $632,600,000 was claimed in January — requires a ticket with six matching numbers from the draw. That works out to a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning.

Fortunately, you can also win money by matching less than six numbers. The lowest amount you can win is $4. Here's a look at how the other payouts work:

$1 million prize: Match five numbers (1 in 11,688,054)

Match five numbers (1 in 11,688,054) $50,000 prize: Match four numbers and the Powerball (1 in 913,129)

Match four numbers and the Powerball (1 in 913,129) $100 prize: Match four numbers (1 in 36,525)

Match four numbers (1 in 36,525) $100 prize: Match three numbers and the Powerball (1 in 14,494)

Match three numbers and the Powerball (1 in 14,494) $7 prize: Match three numbers (1 in 580)

Match three numbers (1 in 580) $7 prize: Match two numbers and the Powerball (1 in 701)

Match two numbers and the Powerball (1 in 701) $4 prize: Match one number and the Powerball (1 in 92)

Match one number and the Powerball (1 in 92) $4 prize: Match the Powerball only (1 in 38)

Each ticket costs $2, although you can pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option, which multiples any non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times the amount. An exception to this is the Power Play prize for matching five numbers, as that is always doubled to $2 million if you win.

As with all gambling, you should only wager what you're willing to lose, since winning a large payout is highly unlikely.

The drawing is set for Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. If someone wins, the jackpot is reset to $20 million. If the numbers don't match a ticket, the jackpot funds will rollover to the next draw, which is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

If you do somehow end up winning big, here's what to do with your winnings.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: A gallon of gas was 65 cents in 1978—here's how much it cost every year since