This Frank Lloyd Wright house is Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky's favorite rental on the site

There are millions of listings on Airbnb's website, ranging from treehouses in Brazil to castles in France — but of all the Airbnbs Brian Chesky, the company's CEO, has stayed in, one home stands apart from the rest.

It's the Palmer House in Ann Arbor, Michigan designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. "I'm a designer, but growing up, I always thought I wanted to be an architect," Chesky tells CNBC Make It. "If there's one listing I had to pick, I'd say the Palmer House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, who is my favorite architect."

The Palmer House, which costs $750 per night, includes three bedrooms and two baths, enough room to comfortably fit six guests.

Set on a two-acre plot of secluded, wooded land about one mile from the University of Michigan's main campus, the Palmer House was commissioned in 1950 by William and Mary Palmer. A notable feature of the home is its design: Wright built the 2,000-square-foot residence on a pattern of equilateral triangles, and as a result, none of the rooms have 90-degree corners.