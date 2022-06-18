Work was overwhelming. I couldn't stay motivated. I'd get let go. Turns out I have ADHD.

I have been let go and fired a few times … More times than I'd like to admit.

In part, it's my field. Media is constantly trying to keep up with public interest, and whole teams can get cut when they're suddenly deemed irrelevant. To quote fashion mogul Heidi Klum: One day you're in, and the next day, you're out.

And regardless of industry, it's typical to get let go or fired at some point in your life. "Plan on being 'let go involuntarily' at least twice in your career," says Julie Bauke, founder and chief career strategist with The Bauke Group. "Whether this is due to performance or as a part of a large layoff, it happens to the best of us."

For me, it turns out an undiagnosed neurodevelopmental disorder might've also played into it. At 33, I found out I have Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. And looking back, now that I know I have it, I can see how it affected my performance.

ADHD impairs your executive functions, which enable you to plan, focus and juggle multiple tasks simultaneously, according to Harvard University's Center on the Developing Child. All of those are crucial for success in today's workplace.

At one staff writing job, for example, I remember being overwhelmed constantly. The directives themselves were pretty simple: create daily slideshows, send boss potential language to introduce pieces on social media, research content for future work. But remembering it all and having it be somehow organized in my brain was impossible. It felt like there was no way those tasks were going to stick and straighten out. It was just too much information all at once.

That's pretty common, says J. Russell Ramsay, associate professor and co-director of the Adult ADHD Treatment and Research Program at the University of Pennsylvania. The functions involved with being able to see all of the information then break it down are part of the brain's working memory. And "a weakened working memory is a facet of ADHD," he says.

Four or five months into every job, I'd also experience a great loss of motivation. I wanted every role I got, but somehow, after those four or five months, I'd have to force myself to do it. It felt like a chemical switch in my brain. Getting myself to write or edit an article was a constant fight with my will. I remember going home every night and reading articles about motivation and productivity. Nothing worked.