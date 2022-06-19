Jim Cramer: 'I teach my kids about money by not giving them any money'

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and Investing Club, says the biggest lesson he's taught his own kids is to be self-reliant with money. Cramer has four grown children — including two daughters, one stepdaughter and one stepson — in their 20s and early 30s. Despite his wealth, he expects his kids to have separate finances and to live within their means. That means he won't buy stocks or otherwise make investing decisions on their behalf.



"Giving money to my own kids and then having them invest — bad idea," says Cramer. He prefers to let his children make their own investment decisions with their own money, rather than getting a handout from him. Without a personal stake in their investment, it won't mean anything to them "if it's not theirs," he says.

Jim Cramer with his daughters. Courtesy Jim Cramer



Cramer brings up one of his daughters, who is a counselor that works with troubled youth, as an example. She makes a very low income, according to Cramer, but still invests the money she has, even if it's less than a few shares at a time. "It's her own money. But holy cow, she's done well," he says.



Cramer's philosophy of not giving too much is similar to that of the investing legend Warren Buffett, who plans to donate 99% of his fortune to charity, rather than passing it on to his kids. Buffett prefers to give his children "enough so that they can do anything, but not enough that they can do nothing."

Jim Cramer's wife, Lisa Detwiler, with her daughter and son Courtesy Jim Cramer