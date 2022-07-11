Does a high IQ set you up for career or financial success? The answer is 'a no-brainer,' according to a top psychologist

It's not every day you have to be worried about getting outsmarted by a toddler. Then again, it's also not every day that a 2-year-old becomes Mensa's youngest member. Isla McNabb, a young Kentucky resident with an IQ reportedly in the 99th percentile, went viral after she won acceptance into the global society of high-IQ individuals in May. Her advanced intelligence has left many people awestruck and predicting more impressive feats ahead for the precocious preschooler. Her story begs the question: Does a child's high IQ set them up for career or financial success down the road? According to psychologist John Antonakis, the answer is essentially yes. "[IQ is] the single most important predictor of work success," Antonakis, a professor of organizational behavior at Switzerland's University of Lausanne who focuses on leadership and management research, tells CNBC Make It. "It's a very robust and very reliable predictor." In 2012, Vanderbilt University psychology researchers found that people with higher IQs tend to earn higher incomes, on average, than those with lower IQs. Past studies have also shown that high IQs are comparably reliable in predicting academic success, job performance, career potential and creativity. Antonakis says high IQs are particularly notable predictors for success in highly complicated, skilled occupations like physicist, engineer or even neurosurgeon. But don't worry, he adds: You can still be highly successful without being a Mensa member. A few other skills and traits factor into your career success and overall happiness, too.

Personality still matters

The correlation between IQ and career or academic success in school and work is "a no-brainer," Antonakis says. After all, your IQ – short for intelligence quotient – is a measurement of your ability to reason, process information and use it to solve a problem. "The modern definition of intelligence is the ability to learn," Antonakis says. And the greater your ability to learn – to improve yourself, pick up new skills and make smart decisions – the more likely you are to perform well at work and advance your career.

But plenty of research shows that success requires more than just IQ. Being outgoing and friendly, confident, open to new experiences and well-organized are all important personality traits that can help you get ahead in life, according to psychological studies. In other words, a lower IQ doesn't necessarily doom you to an unsuccessful or unfulfilling life, especially if you work to maximize your strongest skills and traits. "You could do another job [that] requires good social skills," Antonakis says. "If you're agreeable, and if you're extroverted, that's absolutely fine. You can still succeed." Success can also be defined in plenty of different ways, from annual income to overall happiness – and IQ isn't quite as strong of a predictor for the latter, research says.

IQ makes more effective leaders, but communication is key