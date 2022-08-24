'Student loans have been the soul-crusher of dreams': 3 ways debt forgiveness can improve mental health, from a financial therapist

The Biden administration announced its student loan forgiveness plan which will be a huge relief for millions of borrowers.

Working- and middle-class Americans are being absolved of up to $10,000 in federal student loans, and Pell Grant recipients within the designated income threshold may have up to $20,000 in student debt canceled.

As of 2022, the student loan debt toll in the U.S. is close to 1.75 trillion dollars, according to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. Roughly 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt with an average balance of over $37,000, Education Data Initiative reports.

Countless students who took out loans for college, in hopes of a better future, were told the investment would pay off in the long run, says Erika Rasure, financial therapist and founder of Crypto Goddess.

"Many borrowers feel like they were basically sold a bill of goods under false pretenses," says Rasure, "Not only do you have the guilt of not being able to pay the loans back, but you have the shame."

On the flip side, canceling student loans will likely have the opposite effect and allow graduates to pursue the dreams and careers that mountains of debt have never allowed them to.

"When you have this big harness hanging over your head, it really clouds the things you thought you were going to be able to do with your degree," Rasure says. "I think student loans have been the soul-crusher of dreams to be honest with you."

Here are three ways student loan forgiveness could improve borrowers' mental health.