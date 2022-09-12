The top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to new research

As summer ends, companies are making another push to get employees back to the office — and while there might be more commuters on the road and public transit in the coming weeks, the option to work from home won't disappear anytime soon.

In the U.S., the number of remote-capable employees working in a hybrid arrangement has increased from 42% in February to 49% in June, according to recent research from Gallup, and that number is expected to climb to 55% by the end of 2022.

To help people find the best hybrid opportunities, FlexJobs identified the top 100 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2022, defining "hybrid" as companies that require workers to come to the office 2-4 times per week or are "generally remote" with some in-office days each month.

FlexJobs looked at about 57,000 companies and their job posting histories on the site's database between September 2021 and August 2022 to determine the ranking. Listings for hybrid jobs on the site have more than doubled in the last year.

Here are the top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2022, according to FlexJobs, along with the full list of the top 100 companies here.

Kelly Robert Half International Thermo Fisher Scientific Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) UnitedHealth Group CVS Health Twilio Randstad Verizon Grand Canyon Education (GCE)

"We have definitely seen a tipping point towards a deeper and more permanent integration of remote and hybrid work into organizations," Sara Sutton, the founder and CEO of FlexJobs tells CNBC Make It, adding that she expects hybrid working to become "the workplace norm" moving forward.

Hybrid opportunities in accounting and finance along with human resources and recruiting have grown substantially throughout the past year, FlexJobs notes. Several companies in the top 10 are staffing and consulting agencies, including Kelly, Robert Half International and Lee Hecht Harrison.

Other popular career fields for hybrid jobs are computer/IT, marketing, sales, as well as human resources and recruiting.

Some of the more in-demand hybrid jobs companies are hiring for on the site include accountant, recruiter and project manager.

Recent research has touted the benefits of a hybrid workplace for both employees and companies, as such an arrangement fulfills managers' desire to have people back in the office and employees' need for greater flexibility.

If done right, hybrid work arrangements can help companies reduce quitting rates and tap into a more diverse talent pool, as well as improve employees' productivity and work-life balance.

Check out:

These 3 simple steps can help you find a job that 'makes you really, really happy'

The top 10 skills you need to land a job right now, according to LinkedIn

The right questions to ask new colleagues and 2 other ways to succeed in a new remote job

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter