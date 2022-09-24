The creator of Black Girls in Trader Joe’s shares her top 5 favorite products, easy meals for under $20

Trader Joe’s' popularity endures, bolstered by its vast assortment of products, seasonal favorites that amass a dedicated following and refreshingly accessible prices.

For content creators like Mercedes “Dee” Davis, Trader Joe’s has become a go-to for inexpensive ingredients that she often whips up into quick and easy meals.

“The appeal for me was the uniqueness, the price point and the seasonality,” Davis says, “I love that things change throughout the year, and you get some really unique products at a great price.”

And the trendy supermarket has allowed people like her to form communities around their love of the store.

Once Davis realized other Black women enjoyed or were curious about the store, she curated an online space called “Black Girls in Trader Joe's” (BGITJ) to discuss the best finds and deals at the food mart.

“I was kind of like, ‘Wait, you don’t see any of these major pages that are dedicated to Trader Joe’s showing a Black woman or really any person of color,’” she says. “Not on a big platform that was like, ‘Hey, Black women can shop here, too.’”

Over the past few years, Davis has spent a lot of time shopping around at Trader Joe’s, discovering hidden gems and tasty food pairings that get the most bang for your buck.