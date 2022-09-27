Here's how much you need to earn to afford a 1-bedroom rental in every U.S. state

In the U.S., rent is becoming increasingly unaffordable, especially for those who prefer not to live with roommates. In New York City, for instance, the average cost of a 1-bedroom rental has increased 46.7% year over year.

And New York isn't even the state where renters need to earn the most to afford a 1-bedroom rental.

In a recent report on the state of affordable housing, United Way of the National Capital Area used data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) to determine the annual income needed to afford both one- and two-bedroom rentals across the U.S.

United Way defines affordable housing as the amount households earning 0% to 50% of an area's median annual income can afford. Depending on the state, the annual income needed to afford rent on a one-bedroom ranges from around $24,500 to around $64,600.

Here's the minimum income you need to earn to afford a one-bedroom rental in all 50 states, as well as the actual median income renters earn in each place.