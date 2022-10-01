Marvel, 'Halloween', 'Big Mouth': 8 new movies and shows streaming on Disney+, Peacock and Netflix this October

Movie theaters are exiting their late-summer doldrums and 'House of the Dragon' and 'Lord of the Rings' are dominating the pop culture landscape, but there's still plenty of great new content coming to streaming this October.

Netflix, HBO and other streamers have lined up a diverse slate of movies and shows for the month, with many saving their spookiest content for the Halloween season.

If you're looking to fill up your October viewing schedule or just need a break from Middle-Earth and Westeros, here are 8 new movies and shows coming out this month.