Harvard brain expert to parents: 'These 6 foods will help your kids stay sharp and mentally focused'

1. Superfood smoothies

Smoothies are a tasty way to incorporate lots of nutrients into your child's diet — and even disguise foods that they might normally fight. You can even call it a "milkshake." For the best superfood smoothie, add folate-rich and fiber-rich leafy greens like spinach or kale, along with chia seeds or walnuts for plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and protein. Then throw in an avocado for healthy fats, followed by antioxidant-rich blueberries. Adding plain, unsweetened yogurt can also increase your smoothie's creaminess, protein levels and gut-healthy probiotics that boost mood.

2. Homemade veggie fries

Eating a colorful variety of vegetables is so important for getting enough fiber and phytonutrients, as well as fueling both gut health and mental health. Air fryer ovens add a crispy, crunchy texture to food without deep frying. Use it to make zucchini, carrot or green bean "fries." Then top the vegetables with a pinch of black pepper and turmeric, rosemary, oregano, parsley or thyme to add flavor.

3. Homemade hummus

Legumes are healthy, plant-based sources of iron, zinc, protein and fiber, benefitting brain development. Homemade hummus is a versatile way to incorporate legumes into your child's diet. It can be served in so many ways, such as a dip paired with apple slices, carrot sticks, thinly sliced celery or sugar snap peas. Adding some color to your hummus can make it more appealing to kids. Think: a bright orange carrot hummus or a deep-purple beet hummus topped with a monster face made out of vegetables.

4. Salmon

Introducing your child to fish at a young age can increase their likelihood of enjoying it and eating low-fat, vitamin-rich proteins for the rest of their life. Salmon is soft and mild enough for young children, and is also a good source of vitamin B12 and omega-3s, which promote healthy brain development and happier moods.

5. Eggs

Whole eggs are an excellent source of brain-boosting vitamins A, D and B12, along with choline. Choline is especially important for young children, as it has been shown to improve brain development and long-term memory. I recommend buying pastured eggs: One study found that pastured eggs can have twice as much vitamin E and almost three times as many omega-3s as caged eggs.

6. Meatballs