This exec helped raise $100 million to fund Latino-owned startups: It's 'a smart economic strategy'

As the U.S. slides closer to a potential recession, economists and business leaders are racking their brains for ways to improve the country's financial health.

For Solomon "Sol" Trujillo, the answer is simple: Invest in Latino-owned businesses.

In 2019, Trujillo, 70, founded L'Attitude Ventures, a venture capital (VC) firm that exclusively invests in Latino-owned businesses. Trujillo is a general partner at L'Attitude Ventures alongside former United Airlines CEO and chairman Oscar Munoz, Kennie Blanco, Laura Moreno Lucas and Gary Acosta, who is also a co-founder of the firm.

Latinos are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S., with the potential to add 5.3 million new jobs and $1.5 trillion to the U.S. economy in the coming years, according to the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative. By 2030, McKinsey & Co. estimates that 1 in 5 U.S. workers will be Latino.

Yet Latinos are the most undercapitalized growth cohort in the country — in 2021, U.S. startups and companies with Latino founders received less than 2% of all VC funding, according to Bain & Company.

"Instead of continuing to try to explain to people why this lack of investment is a problem and the opportunities that exist in this cohort, I decided to create the prototype that shows people how it can work," Trujillo tells CNBC Make It.

"We want people to see that there are a lot of companies that can create growth and stimulate our country's GDP with the right support."