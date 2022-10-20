Americans think you need $1.7 million to retire comfortably—here's how much you need to save each month to get there by 65

On average, American workers think they'll need $1.7 million saved for retirement, but a little less than half believe they're likely to meet their savings goals, according to a recent Charles Schwab study.

That's understandable: Financial planners typically recommend saving between 10% and 15% of your gross annual salary for retirement, which is no small feat.

But if you're not able to save that much yet, don't panic. Workers with employer-sponsored retirement plans only contribute around 7% of their income toward their retirement fund on average, according to Vanguard's "How America Saves 2022" report.

With this in mind, CNBC calculated how much you'd need to put away to save $1.7 million by 65, as well as how much you'd need to earn to accomplish this without saving more than 15% of your income.

Although these calculations can give you an idea of what you should be saving to reach a retirement savings goal of $1.7 million, they don't account for various factors outside of your control, such as market volatility, unexpected life events, pay increases, periods of unemployment or the interest you'll earn on your savings.

Here's how much you need to put away each month to save $1.7 million by 65.