Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion, its second-highest total ever—here are the 8 states where you'd win the most

The Powerball lottery jackpot has grown to $1 billion for the second time ever. How much you'll actually take home if you win will vary based on which state you live in, and whether or not it charges income taxes on lottery jackpots.

The next draw takes place Monday night at 10:59 EST, and if someone wins it will be the fifth-largest payout in U.S. lottery history, according to Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball. To win, you must match all six numbers from the draw.

Winners can choose to take the full jackpot amount as an annuity for 30 years or take a lump sum worth roughly 51% less than the jackpot total, according to Powerball's calculations.

While it might seem counterintuitive to take less total money, many winners choose to do so after consulting with a financial advisor. That's because the money can be reinvested right away and grow with compound interest.

Either way, the winnings you'd take home would vary based on the total taxes incurred in your state.