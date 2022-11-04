What Amazon, Google and other top companies are paying in NYC

New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees.

Under the law, businesses hiring in New York City must publish "good faith" salary ranges that include minimum and maximum pay for all job postings, promotions and transfer opportunities.

If a company doesn't have their ranges listed and they're reported, they'll have 30 days from receiving a notice from the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which enforces the law, to update their job postings, otherwise they could be fined up to $250,000 per violation, CNBC Make It's Jennifer Liu reports.

While some major companies began including their pay ranges on job postings prior to the Nov. 1 deadline, other employers appear to have stalled or seem to be testing the "good faith" part of the law by posting what many workers see as overly broad salary ranges.

For instance, the minimum and maximum base salaries for a business planning lead job at Google are almost $100,000 apart. In the job ad, Google notes that the salary range reflects "the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position across all U.S. locations," adding that an individual's pay is ultimately determined by work location and additional factors including skills, experience and education.

Here's a sampling of what some of the top companies in New York City are offering to pay new employees, as of Friday morning: