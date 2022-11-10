We polled verified Twitter users to find out how many will pay $8 to keep their checkmarks. The answer? Zero

At Elon Musk's Twitter, users will soon need to pay $7.99 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription service to gain a blue checkmark — long recognized as a sign of "verification" on the platform.

But will any currently verified users actually pay?

To find out, CNBC Make It reached out to two dozen verified and active Twitter users, mostly influencers and journalists across the political spectrum. We asked if they would ever consider paying any amount of money to keep their blue checkmarks on Twitter.

None of the users who responded plan to pay to remain verified, with most rejecting the idea completely.

The subscription plan — a brainchild of Musk, the company's new billionaire owner and CEO — has received support from many of Musk's fans online, but backlash from a wide swath of high-profile Twitter users in government and media.

In the past, Twitter's blue checkmarks have been used to identify accounts belonging to public figures at risk of online impersonation: A fake account spoofing a journalist could spread election misinformation, and someone pretending to be a celebrity could direct legions of fans to click on malware-ridden links.

Part of the current backlash stems from concern of an uptick in such impersonators. Other users are simply balking at the idea of paying to be "verified" on Twitter, after years of it being free.

On Monday, Musk promised permanent bans for users who impersonate others without labeling their accounts as parody — after several high-profile Twitter users edited their accounts to mimic Musk's own. A day later, Twitter head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth wrote that the company should adopt further "identity verification" processes.

"Paid Verification is a strong (not perfect) signal of humanness, which helps fight bots and spam. But that's not the same thing as identity verification," Roth wrote.

Twitter did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.