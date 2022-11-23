'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has already made more than $500 million—these are Marvel's 10 highest grossing movies ever

Marvel Studios is hoping that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will become its 11th billion-dollar grossing film.

The sequel to 2018's "Black Panther", which earned $1.3 billion and is currently the No. 14 highest-grossing movie ever made, has had a strong performance at the box office since its Nov. 11 release.

"Wakanda Forever" is more than halfway to the billion-dollar mark, with a $552 million gross as of Nov. 23, according to Box Office Mojo data, including a $293 million domestic haul ahead of the lucrative Thanksgiving weekend.

The home of characters like Spider-Man and Captain America has almost single-handedly transformed the blockbuster moviegoing experience into the domain of superheroes and franchise entertainment.

And that has paid off handsomely for parent company Disney, which acquired Marvel in 2009 for $4 billion.

Since the release of 2010's "Iron Man 2", Marvel has helped Disney rake in $22.5 billion at the global box office. In 2022 alone, "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" brought in a combined $1.69 billion.