77-year-old celebrity fashion designer Norma Kamali’s 2 simple secrets for long-term career success

Even if you don't know who Norma Kamali is, chances are, you've seen her work.

The 77-year-old fashion designer has orchestrated some of pop culture's most iconic moments over the decades, from Farrah Fawcett's red pin-up bathing suit to the blue dress that sent Instagram into a frenzy after a memorable cameo on Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..."

Kamali always knew she wanted to lead a creative life — she just never imagined it would entail a career in fashion. "I had my heart set on being a painter growing up," the New York native tells CNBC Make It.

In the 1960s, she took classes in art and illustration in New York City and worked as an airline clerk at Northwest Orient Airlines, each weekend flying roundtrip to London for $29 to explore the city's vibrant art scene.

But she wasn't just drawn to the buildings' sprawling murals and neon pop art — she became enthralled with the outfits women wore in the streets of London: knee-high boots, mini-skirts and dresses with swirling patterns.

"I was like a moth to a flame," she recalls. "I felt it in my bones that this was what I wanted to be a part of."

The attire in London made Kamali feel free, and she wanted to share that joy with her friends in Manhattan. She began filling her suitcase with clothes from abroad, including vintage pieces from the 1930s and 1940s.

By the mid-60s, Kamali had enough unique pieces to open a store. In 1969, in partnership with her then-husband, she opened a boutique on 53rd street, where she began designing clothing of her own.

Kamali's fashion empire has since outgrown the small basement boutique where she started building it — celebrities including Mindy Kaling, Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria have worn her designs on magazine covers and red carpets across the globe.

Here, Kamali shares her best advice for building a long, successful career that you love.